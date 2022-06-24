Left Menu

Srihari, Aneesh continue to sparkle at Singapore National Swimming C'ships

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:13 IST
Srihari Nataraj and Aneesh Gowda continued to dazzle at the Singapore National Swimming Championships, grabbing gold medals in their respective events on the second day of the meet here on Friday.

Srihari, who is preparing for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games next month, clocked 25.69 to bag the top honours in the 50m backstroke event.

Aneesh, on the other hand, added two more medals in his kitty.

The 18-year-old won the gold in the 200m freestyle event with a time of 1:52.47 and the silver in the individual medley event, where he stopped the clock at 4:37.18.

Both Srihari and Aneesh had won gold on the opening day of the competition as well.

Suvana C Bhaskar was the third Indian swimmer who finished on top of the podium, winning a silver medal in the women's backstroke with a timing of 29.82.

The quartet of Srihari, AS Anand D. Adithya and Rama Rao Sambhavv also picked up a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay with a timing of 3:26.82.

