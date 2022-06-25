Jonny Bairstow-Jamie Overton put up highest seventh-wicket stand for England in Test cricket

Batter Jonny Bairstow and debutant all-rounder Jamie Overton have now put up the highest seventh-wicket stand for England in Test cricket, amassing a total of 209 runs so far. The duo accomplished this record in the third and final Test against New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

The duo performed an amazing rescue act for England. They both joined forces when England was struggling at 55/6. Bairstow and Overton took the Kiwis bowlers to the cleaners, brutally punishing them after NZ caused a huge batting collapse initially. They ended day two of the match having put together 209 runs for the seventh wicket in 223 balls.

Bairstow stayed unbeaten at 130 while debutant Overton is also not out at 89. This is currently the 17th highest seventh-wicket stand in the history of the longest format of the game. The highest seventh-wicket stand in Tests is between Denis Atkinson and Clairmonte Depeiaza of West Indies. The duo put up a stand of 347 runs against Australia in the fourth Test in May 1955 at Bridgetown.

Coming to the match, England currently trails by 65 runs in the Test match. After bundling out New Zealand for 329, England batsman had absolutely no idea what was about to hit them. They were left defenceless as pacer Trent Boult destroyed its top order, dismissing Alex Lees (4), Zak Crawley (6) and Ollie Pope (5) within the first seven overs. It reduced England to 17/3.

Star batter Joe Root (5) could not do much either. Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes tried to rebuild the innings for England, but Stokes fell for 18 to pacer Neil Wagner, followed by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for a duck three balls later. England had sunk to 55/6. After that, Bairstow and Wagner took control of England's innings. Bairstow continued his good show from the second Test, getting his tenth Test ton in such scary circumstances. He also completed his 5,000 Test runs.

Overton was also impressive with the bat in his debut outing, smashing a half-century, helping England end their Day two in a better condition, though still behind the Kiwis in the match. England ended at 264/6 at the end of the second day. Earlier batting first, NZ were bundled out for 329. Mitchell (109) and Blundell (55) played top knocks that powered Kiwis to such a solid score.

Jack Leach was the star for England with the ball, taking 5/100 with his spin bowling. Stuart Broad also took 3/62. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)