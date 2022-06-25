Sri Lanka name squad for Australia Tests, Vandersay included

Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been rewarded for his impressive performances during the ODI series by being named in the 18-member squad for the Test series against Australia. Vandersay was impressive in the 3-2 ODI series victory against Australia, picking up 5 wickets in four matches. He also posed a lot of trouble for the Australian batters, who were often unable to pick up his clever variations.

Other notable players from the ODI series who find a place in the Test squad include Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella. The squad will be led by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. Pacers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando, who were impressed during the Test series victory in Bangladesh also retain their places. Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis and Suminda Lakshan though failed to make the cut.

Apart from Vandersay, the other spinners in the squad are Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis. Veterans Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal are also included, as Sri Lanka will hope to seal a famous victory against the visitors on home soil. The two-match Test series will begin in Galle on 29 June. The second Test will also be played at the same venue between 8-12 July. The series will be of vital importance for both sides, as Australia sit on top of the World Test Championship 2021-23 standings while Sri Lanka occupy the fourth spot.

Sri Lanka's Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya and Jeffrey Vandersay Standby players: Dunith Wellalage and Lakshitha Rasanjana. (ANI)

