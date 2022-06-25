Third straight missed cut for Lahiri, Schauffele in lead

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s challenge at the Travelers Championship ended at the halfway stage as he double bogeyed twice on the back nine to miss the cut here.

Lahiri had four birdies, three bogeys and two doubles during his round of 3-over 73. Putt alongside his first round of even par, he ended 3-over for 36 holes and missed the cut by five shots.

The cut was applied at 2 under, with 2017 winner Jordan Spieth (1-over) also missing out along with Sam Burns (even par), Zach Johnson (4 over) and Jason Day (6 over).

It was the third straight missed cut for Lahiri, who previously exited from the US PGA Championship and the Memorial soon after a run of four Top-15 finishes in five starts.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 to take a five-stroke lead. He shot a 31 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands with four birdies, then had a 32 on the back, making birdies on 11, 14 and 17.

Schauffele has hit 33 of 36 greens in regulation and is the only player bogey free for two rounds.

Kevin Kisner (64), Nick Hardy (64), defending champion Harris English (65), Cam Davis (66) and Patrick Cantlay (67) were tied for second at 9-under. First-round leaders Rory McIlroy and J T Poston followed opening 62s with 70s to drop six strokes back.

Leader Schauffele played one group ahead of McIlroy, who was still leading by a stroke at 13 under before getting into a mess on the 12th hole.

McIlroy hit his tee shot left and out of bounds into the woods, then found the deep rough to the right on his next shot. He put the ball into a green-side bunker from there, then chipped out short of the green and into the rough again, before finishing with a quadruple bogey. By the end of the hole, he was trailing by three strokes and then found more trouble on the 15th, where he had a double.

A birdie on 16 was some consolation and his birdie putt lipped out on 18. Despite losing six shots, he was still T-7.

