Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return

Rafa Nadal returns to Wimbledon for the first time in three years but it will feel a little odd for the Spaniard who, for the first time at the All England Club, will not have sparring partner Roger Federer for company. Their epic rivalry includes three successive Wimbledon finals from 2006 -- the first two won by Federer and the last by Nadal in unforgettable fashion in 2008.

Tennis-U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation

Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he will be extra motivated to claim a fourth successive Wimbledon title as it could be his last Grand Slam action of the year. The 35-year-old Serb missed the Australian Open after being deported for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19 and will not be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open for the same reason.

Tennis-Kvitova surges past Ostapenko to claim Eastbourne crown

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova geared up for this year's tournament in style as she sailed past former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to capture the WTA 500 Eastbourne International crown on Saturday. It was a 29th career title and the first in more than a year for the 32-year-old Czech as she underlined her status as an outside contender for Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Tennis-Gauff disappointed by U.S. Supreme Court move to overturn Roe v. Wade

American Coco Gauff said she was disappointed by the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised women's constitutional right to abortion, urging people on Saturday to use their voice and not feel discouraged. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark ruling, a decision condemned by President Joe Biden that will change life for millions of women in America and exacerbate growing tensions in a deeply polarised country.

Tennis-Serena says she needed time to heal after rough 2021

Serena Williams needed to heal physically and mentally during a difficult year away from tennis due to injuries and had doubts about her comeback at one stage, the former world number one said on Saturday as she prepares to return to Wimbledon. Williams, 40, limped out of her first-round match last year at the grasscourt Grand Slam -- where she has claimed seven of her 23 majors -- following a leg injury.

Soccer-Bale finalising deal to join MLS side Los Angeles FC - report

Wales forward Gareth Bale is finalising a deal to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC following his departure from LaLiga champions Real Madrid, a report on the American league's official website said on Saturday, citing sources. The 32-year-old, who signed for Spanish giants Real from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then-record transfer fee of 100 million euros ($105.54 million), will join as a free agent with his contract set to end this summer.

Cricket-Latham finds form as New Zealand fight back against England

New Zealand opener Tom Latham struck a fluent half-century as the visitors got their second innings off to a solid start and built a lead of 94 runs at tea on the third day of the final test against England at Headingley on Saturday. England seamer Matthew Potts (1-13) removed Will Young (8) early in the innings with a fine out-swinger before Latham (76 not out) and skipper Kane Williamson (37 not out) steadied the innings, propelling New Zealand to 125-1.

Tennis-American Keys out of Wimbledon with abdominal injury

Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Madison Keys has withdrawn from the grasscourt Grand Slam due to an abdominal injury, the American 19th seed said on Saturday. Wimbledon said the 27-year-old has been replaced by fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the draw.

Athletics-For Felix, one final U.S. race, and maybe a world championship, await

Veteran sprinter Allyson Felix squeezed into a final at her final U.S. championships on Friday, taking a late qualifying spot for the women's 400 metres. America's most decorated track and field athlete will set off on Saturday's final seventh fastest in the field of eight after clocking 51.32 seconds in the semi-finals.

Tennis-Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek is the red hot favourite to win the Wimbledon title but admits that grasscourt tennis is something she is still trying to figure out. That admission will offer hope to her rivals but the bad news is the 21-year-old has done a pretty good job of figuring everything out so far in her stunning early career.

