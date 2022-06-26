Left Menu

Tennis-Tsitsipas delighted with breakthrough title win on grass

World number six Tsitsipas, who has only enjoyed moderate success on grass, toppled Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) in a major boost ahead of Wimbledon, where the 23-year-old has never gone past the fourth round. "It has been a very important and a really wanted win on grass.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 02:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 02:21 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas delighted with breakthrough title win on grass

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that his victory in the final of the Mallorca Championships on Saturday was a major milestone in his career as the Greek claimed his maiden grasscourt title leading up to Wimbledon next week. World number six Tsitsipas, who has only enjoyed moderate success on grass, toppled Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) in a major boost ahead of Wimbledon, where the 23-year-old has never gone past the fourth round.

"It has been a very important and a really wanted win on grass. I won tournaments on clay and hardcourts previously," said Tsitsipas, who will take on Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard in the first round at the All England Club. "Today was probably the most important day of the year for me to be able to get a title that I really wanted."

Tsitsipas suffered defeats by Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios earlier in the grasscourt swing but found his range against Bautista Agut, who tried to mount a comeback in the decider after going down 4-1 but was undone by his opponent's superior quality. "This was an incredible fight and an incredible battle. I know it can be difficult for one person to deal with the loss, but I think for tennis it is great that we are able to play at this high level," added Tsitsipas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
2
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global
3
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
4
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

 Slovenia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022