Motorcycling-Bagnaia cruises to Dutch GP win as Quartararo crashes twice

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from start to finish to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday for his third victory of the season as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed twice. Marco Bezzecchi of the VR46 Racing Team came second for his maiden podium and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was third, his first podium since last year's Dutch Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen -- also known as the "Cathedral of Speed".

Quartararo was competing for second place with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro when contact on a risky overtaking move on lap five caused the Yamaha rider to fall but he managed to rejoin the race at the back of the field. The collision also dropped Espargaro -- who regained control but was forced off the track -- down to 15th by the time he recovered as the top two riders in the championship standings lost ground.

Yamaha's race got worse as Franco Morbidelli also lost control at the same turn before Quartararo crashed for a second time when he lost grip on his rear tyre and a high side threw him over the handlebars onto the tarmac. The Frenchman was visibly in pain but he was able to get up and walk away while Espargaro slowly picked off riders to move up the standings, even as rain threatened to add to the chaos towards the end of the race.

A podium finish was too much to ask of Espargaro but he finished fourth after a sensational final lap during which he overtook Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder and Ducati's Jack Miller in the final chicane.

