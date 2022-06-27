Tennis-Jabeur crushes Bjorklund to reach Wimbledon second round
Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur proved far too strong for Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1 6-3 on Monday to book her spot in the second round of Wimbledon. After reaching a career-high ranking of second, 2021 quarter-finalist Jabeur served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund who made her debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year.
Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur proved far too strong for Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1 6-3 on Monday to book her spot in the second round of Wimbledon.
After reaching a career-high ranking of second, 2021 quarter-finalist Jabeur served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund who made her debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year. Jabeur arrived in London having lifted a grasscourt title in Berlin two weeks back and was in an attacking mood in her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Swede on a cloudy day on Court One.
The Tunisian broke Bjorklund's serve three times to take the opening set and a single break was enough in the second for Jabeur to seal victory in 53 minutes. Jabeur converted her first matchpoint when Bjorklund sent a backhand long and she will next meet Canadian Rebecca Marino or qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland for a place in the third round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Golf-McIlroy and Thomas put Canadian Open back in spotlight
Finau shoots 62, shares RBC Canadian Open lead with McIlroy
Haaland scores another double vs. Sweden in win for Norway
Billie Eilish pauses concert in London after fans suffer from heat
Golf-Sweden's Grant becomes first female golfer to win DP World Tour event