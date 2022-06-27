Cricket-Another Bairstow bashing sees England to test clean sweep

Jonny Bairstow hit the second fastest fifty for England in test cricket as they made light work of a 113-run target on Monday to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third and final test at Headingley and ensure a 3-0 series victory.

Bairstow, whose batting heroics was key to ensuring England won the second test, picked up where he left off from Trent Bridge as he brought up his half century in 30 balls and then took England to victory on the last day with an unbeaten 71, finishing it off with a six. A 111-run partnership with Joe Root, who was 86 not out, took England to the competitive victory target of 296 as they completed their first clean sweep of a home series in over a decade.

Rain delayed the start of play by 90 minutes but it then took just over an hour for England to canter to victory. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)

