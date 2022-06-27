Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz survives five-set whirlwind to reach Wimbledon second round

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season on clay and hardcourts -- winning titles in Rio, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid -- and he proved he has the skills and mental belief to succeed on the sport's slickest surface. Despite still being a grasscourt novice, fifth seed Alcaraz did not let German Struff's 218kph hurtling serves or the disappointment of losing two of the opening three sets faze him.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 23:33 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz survives five-set whirlwind to reach Wimbledon second round
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It might not have been the workout Carlos Alcaraz was hoping for as he nursed a sore elbow but the Spaniard showed why he is considered to be the next big thing in tennis as he toppled Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 in the Wimbledon first round on Monday. The 19-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season on clay and hardcourts -- winning titles in Rio, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid -- and he proved he has the skills and mental belief to succeed on the sport's slickest surface.

Despite still being a grasscourt novice, fifth seed Alcaraz did not let German Struff's 218kph hurtling serves or the disappointment of losing two of the opening three sets faze him. He kept his nerve to fire down 30 aces and produced an assortment of breathtaking passing shots to secure only his second ever win on grass after four hours and 11 minutes.

The youngest player in the men's draw will meet either Italian maverick Fabio Fognini or Dutch journeyman Tallon Griekspoor for a place in the third round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among earthquake survivors; Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns -U.N. report and more

Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among ...

 Global
4
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022