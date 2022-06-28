Rugby-Ireland's Scannell pitched straight into Maori clash

Irish hooker Niall Scannell will have little time to acclimatise to New Zealand before heading out onto the pitch to face the Maori All Blacks in a tour match. Scannell, who arrived in the country on Tuesday after being called up as cover for the injured Rob Herring, was named on the bench for Wednesday's clash at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium.

Auckland-born centre Bundee Aki will captain Ireland on the ground where he helped the Waikato Chiefs to the 2013 Super Rugby title before he headed north to play for Connacht. Outside back Mack Hansen was unavailable for selection after testing positive for COVID-19 and looks likely to miss the first test against the All Blacks at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

