SL skipper Athapaththu calls India 'experienced team' after loss in T20I series

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu praised Team India and called them an experienced team, after losing in the three-match T20I series. Captain Athapaththu slammed an unbeaten 80 to help Sri Lanka register a thumping-seven wicket win over India in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Monday.

Sri Lanka's strong performance came a little late as they have already lost the series 2-1 to India. "It's really good for us, we have a young side with so much inexperience. So it's a very good win for us. I controlled myself and the other batters too tried to control the game. India is a really good side, they have experienced players and those who play franchise cricket," said Athapaththu in a post-match presentation.

"We played good cricket against them, but unfortunately couldn't win the last two games due to certain small things. Finally, we won, really good for us as the ODIs are coming up. Want to thank all the fans who came. Not exactly my home ground but close to my home ground," she added. Chasing 139, Sri Lanka was not off the most ideal start, losing opener Vishmi Gunaratne for five at the end of the first over with captain Harmanpreet Kaur taking a good catch.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Madavi tried to stabilise the innings and their 31-run partnership was broker by Radha Yadav. Madavi was out on 13 off 14 balls after Mandhana took a catch at deep mid-wicket.

This brought Nilakshi de Silva to the crease. She along with Athapaththu attacked the Indian bowlers to attack, with the captain looking good in particular. The duo brought up a 50-run stand with a four in the 12th over. On the very next ball, captain Athapaththu slammed medium-pacer Simran Bahadur for another four, bringing up her half-century. The partnership was broken after Silva was run out for 30 off 28 balls. This also ended the 77-run partnership between her and Athapaththu.

Kavisha Dilhari was the next on the crease. She and her captain took Sri Lanka to the target, finishing at 141/3 in 17 overs, with Chamari Athapaththu remaining unbeaten at 80 and Dilhari on 7. Renuka Singh was the leading bowler for India with figures of 1/27 in four overs. Radha Yadav also took a wicket. (ANI)

