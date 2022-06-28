HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1353 SWIATEK EXTENDS WINNING STREAK TO 36 MATCHES

Top seed Iga Swiatek became the first women's player in the 21st century to win 36 consecutive matches after she beat Croatia's Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 on Centre Court. The Polish world number one had been tied with Venus Williams on 35 victories in a row.

1253 BENCIC KNOCKED OUT IN FIRST ROUND Olympic champion Belinda Bencic crashed out in the first round after she was beaten 6-4 5-7 6-2 by China's Wang Qiang.

1214 OPELKA, PENISTON THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS American Reilly Opelka fired down 21 aces in his 7-6(5) 6-4 6-4 victory over Carlos Taberner to move into the second round.

Britain's Ryan Peniston reached round two on his Grand Slam debut with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen. 1124 OSTAPENKO, SAKKARI ADVANCE TO ROUND TWO

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko staved off a late comeback attempt by Oceane Dodin to win 6-4 6-4 and fifth seed Maria Sakkari joined her in the second round by easing past Australian Zoe Hives 6-1 6-4. 1123 DIMITROV PULLS OUT DUE TO INJURY

Grigor Dimitrov, the 18th seed, retired from his match with American Steve Johnson due to an apparent groin problem. The Bulgarian won the opening set 6-4 but was trailing 2-5 in the second when he was unable to continue. 1015 BERRETTINI PULLS OUT AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST

Matteo Berrettini, last year's runner-up, has withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The eighth-seeded Italian was due to play Cristian Garin of Chile on Tuesday and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elias Ymer. "I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. "The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger."

1002 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

