Soccer-Newcastle agree to sign defender Botman from Lille

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Ligue 1 club Lille, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The official fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was 37 million euros ($38.94 million). The centre back was vital for Lille in securing the league title in 2020-21 and has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 01:52 IST
Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Ligue 1 club Lille, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Botman is set to join the Magpies on a five-year contract. The official fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was 37 million euros ($38.94 million).

The centre back was vital for Lille in securing the league title in 2020-21 and has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels. "Botman has completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed the terms of a five-year contract," Newcastle said in a statement.

"The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player." Botman will be Newcastle's third signing after goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Matt Targett joined earlier this month.

Eddie Howe's side finished 11th in the standings last season. ($1 = 0.9502 euros)

