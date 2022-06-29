Soccer-Ukraine end Hungary's World Cup playoff hopes

Hungary's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup ended in a 2-0 defeat to war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukraine, who are playing their games in Poland due to Russia's invasion of their country, were made to feel at home by their supporters, many of whom are refugees, in the Polish city of Rzeszow located about 100km from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine, whose own World Cup qualifying hopes were ended in a 4-0 loss to Scotland on Friday, took the lead in the 27th minute when defender Darya Kravets headed in from a corner. Substitute Olga Ovdiychuk doubled their advantage with an individual effort, sealing the result just before fulltime.

Hungary are third in Group B on nine points, four behind second-placed Scotland with one game to play, guaranteeing the Scots a place in the playoffs and ending Hungary's hopes of finishing above them. Spain, with 18 points, have already qualified for next year's tournament as group winners.

