Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine end Hungary's World Cup playoff hopes

Hungary's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup ended in a 2-0 defeat to war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 01:59 IST
Soccer-Ukraine end Hungary's World Cup playoff hopes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup ended in a 2-0 defeat to war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukraine, who are playing their games in Poland due to Russia's invasion of their country, were made to feel at home by their supporters, many of whom are refugees, in the Polish city of Rzeszow located about 100km from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine, whose own World Cup qualifying hopes were ended in a 4-0 loss to Scotland on Friday, took the lead in the 27th minute when defender Darya Kravets headed in from a corner. Substitute Olga Ovdiychuk doubled their advantage with an individual effort, sealing the result just before fulltime.

Hungary are third in Group B on nine points, four behind second-placed Scotland with one game to play, guaranteeing the Scots a place in the playoffs and ending Hungary's hopes of finishing above them. Spain, with 18 points, have already qualified for next year's tournament as group winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022