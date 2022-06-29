Tennis-Cressy sends sixth seed Auger-Aliassime crashing out of Wimbledon

Felix Auger-Aliassime became the highest men's seed to exit this year's Wimbledon on Tuesday when serve-and-volley specialist Maxime Cressy sent the Canadian sixth seed packing with a 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(9) 7-6(5) win in the opening round.

Auger-Aliassime, who reached the quarter-finals of the grasscourt Grand Slam last year, failed to find a way to break Cressy's serve during the marathon contest that lasted four hours and 10 minutes. "It's very disappointing, that's for sure," he told reporters.

"But I just need to face the reality. The reality is I lost today, and there is nothing I can do anymore, even though of course I had higher ambitions for this tournament. "But in order to one day win a tournament like this, I need to be able to beat players like today and many different players along the way."

In a match of fine margins, the American saved the lone opportunity he offered on his serve in the opening set with Auger-Aliassime suffering the only service break during the contest. The 21-year-old Canadian hit more winners and committed fewer unforced errors than his opponent but still lost.

The 45th-ranked Cressy, who will face qualifier and countryman Jack Sock for a place in the third round, was clearly ahead with his net play -- winning 71% of the points when he advanced forward. "Today was not just a serve-and-volley," said Auger-Aliassime. "His serve was amazing. He took his chances when he needed to in important points."

"He was courageous, more than me, so he's deserving."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)