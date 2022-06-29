Chennaiyin FC rope in Iranian defender Hakhamaneshi

Left Menu

Indian Super League ISL franchise Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced that it has recruited Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi as the teams Asian signing ahead of the upcoming season.The 66 defenders latest stint was with Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.Hakhamaneshi has turned out for several clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League which is the first tier league in Iran.

29-06-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced that it has recruited Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi as the team's Asian signing ahead of the upcoming season.

The 6'6 defender's latest stint was with Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Hakhamaneshi has turned out for several clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League which is the first-tier league in Iran. He made 59 appearances, turning out for clubs such as Naft Tehran, Tractor FC and Sanat Naft. The Iranian even won the Persian Gulf Pro League with Foolad FC in 2013-14.

''Vafa Hakhamaneshi is a towering addition to our squad. Having played in the Iranian first tier league and the AFC Champions League, he will be aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us,'' said Chennaiyin FC co-owner, Vita Dani.

The seasoned centre-back has also played 60 games in the Iranian second tier for Khooneh Be Khooneh and Fajr Sepasi.

''I feel proud to join the team to represent Chennai. I will fight with all my might for the pride of the city and the people,'' Hakhamaneshi said after joining the Marina Machans.

