Tennis-Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war
Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Poland's Krakow, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina.
"For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war," French Open champion Swiatek said in a statement https://twitter.com/iga_swiatek/status/1542100612619329536 on social media on Wednesday. "There will also be a special guest representing Ukraine - former (Ukraine) football player Andriy Shevchenko."
Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation". Swiatek, who is on a 36-match winning streak, has been vocal about her support for the beleaguered country, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat in recent months.
The 21-year-old beat Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 in her opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on Thursday.
