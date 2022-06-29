FACTBOX-Rugby-South Africa vs Wales - July test series

Factbox on the three-test series between South Africa and Wales, which starts in Pretoria on Saturday: * Wales have lost all 10 of their previous tests in South Africa, including a record 96-13 mauling in Pretoria in 1998.

* South Africa recorded a first win in Cardiff in eight years last November with a 23-18 victory, and also knocked Wales out of the last two Rugby World Cups, in the quarter-finals in 2015 and semi-finals in 2019. * Wales last toured South Africa in 2014 for two tests and while they were well beaten in the first in Durban (38-16), lost by just a single point in the second that was played in Nelspruit (31-30).

* Saturday's opening test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria will be played in front of a sell-out 50,000 crowd, the first time the Springboks have run out at home with spectators since before the 2019 Rugby World Cup. TESTS

July 2 – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria - kickoff 5.05 p.m. (1505 GMT) Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

July 9 – Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein - kickoff 5.05 p.m. (1505 GMT) Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

July 16 – Cape Town Stadium - kickoff 5.05 p.m. (1505 GMT) Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

SOUTH AFRICA World ranking: 1

Coach: Jacques Nienaber Captain: Siya Kolisi

Squad: Forwards - Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marcell Coetzee, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Backs - Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Aphelele Fassi, Warrick Gelant, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse WALES

World ranking: 9 Coach: Wayne Pivac

Captain: Dan Biggar Squad:

Forwards - Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Harri O'Connor, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Rowlands, Taine Basham, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Tommy Reffell Backs - Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams

OVERALL RECORD Played: 37

South Africa wins: 30 Wales wins: 6

Draws: 1 LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2021 Wales 18-23 South Africa Cardiff 2019 Wales 16-19 South Africa Yokohama

2018 Wales 20-11 South Africa Cardiff 2018 South Africa 20-22 Wales Washington

2017 Wales 24-22 South Africa Cardiff

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)