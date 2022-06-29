HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1306 KONTAVEIT STUNNED BY UNSEEDED NIEMEIER

Second seed Anett Kontaveit suffered a shock defeat in the second round at the hands of Germany's Jule Niemeier, bowing out 6-4 6-0 in just under an hour. 1145 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began on the outside courts after a spell of rain delayed the start by more than an hour. READ MORE:

Record-chasing Isner bids to serve up Murray upset Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday

Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still Nadal overcomes third set wobble to reach second round

Swiatek overcomes dip in form to secure 36th straight win Serena stunned by Tan in first-round epic

Berrettini joins Wimbledon missing list in decimated men's draw Players did not talk about COVID cases at French Open - Cornet

Kyrgios admits spitting towards fan 'disrespecting' him at Wimbledon 1055 START PUSHED BACK TO 1115

Rain has delayed the start of play until 12:15pm local time (1115 GMT) at the earliest. 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)