HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three
Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1306 KONTAVEIT STUNNED BY UNSEEDED NIEMEIER Second seed Anett Kontaveit suffered a shock defeat in the second round at the hands of Germany's Jule Niemeier, bowing out 6-4 6-0 in just under an hour. 1145 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began on the outside courts after a spell of rain delayed the start by more than an hour.
Rain has delayed the start of play until 12:15pm local time (1115 GMT) at the earliest. 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN
Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.
