HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1505 PEGULA SEES OFF VEKIC

American eight seed Jessica Pegula overcame a dogged challenge from Donna Vekic to advance to the second round with a 6-3 7-6(2) victory. 1501 MUGURUZA CRASHES OUT

Former champion Garbine Muguruza became the latest high-profile player to exit the women's draw after she was knocked out by unseeded Greet Minnen 6-4 6-0. 1455 OSTAPENKO EASES PAST WICKMAYER

Former French Open winner Jeļena Ostapenko made light work of Belgian Yanina Wickmayer, sailing into the third round 6-2 6-2. READ MORE:

1439 DJOKOVIC MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND Top seed Novak Djokovic sailed into the third round with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

1430 THIRD SEED RUUD KNOCKED OUT France's Ugo Humbert upset Norwegian third seed Casper Ruud 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4 in the second round.

1415 TSURENKO COMES OUT ON TOP IN ALL-UKRAINIAN CLASH Lesia Tsurenko came from a set down to oust 29th seed Anhelina Kalinina 3-6 6-4 6-3 and reach the third round.

1335 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES MARTINCOVA CHALLENGE Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova, the sixth seed, reached the second round after battling past Czech compatriot Tereza Martincova 7-6(1) 7-5.

1306 KONTAVEIT STUNNED BY UNSEEDED NIEMEIER Second seed Anett Kontaveit suffered a shock defeat in the second round at the hands of Germany's Jule Niemeier, bowing out 6-4 6-0 in just under an hour.

1145 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began on the outside courts after a spell of rain delayed the start by more than an hour.

1055 START PUSHED BACK TO 1115 Rain has delayed the start of play until 12:15pm local time (1115 GMT) at the earliest.

1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

