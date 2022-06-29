Soccer-Chelsea record signing Lukaku re-joins Inter on loan

Left Menu

Romelu Lukaku has re-joined Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, less than a year after becoming their record signing, with the Serie A side's president revealing on Wednesday that the Belgian striker would be back in the Nerazzurri kit once again. Lukaku joined Chelsea for the second time last August for a reported 97.5 million pounds ($118.3 million), penning a five-year deal, but failed to hold down a regular spot in coach Thomas Tuchel's team, and returns to Inter to try to resurrect his career.

"I'm at the top of Inter HQ and look who I have here," Inter president Steven Zhang said in a post on Twitter https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1542206976427433984, panning the camera to show Lukaku. "I'm back," said Lukaku. "I'm very happy... Forza Inter!"

Lukaku was a player transformed in Milan after leaving Manchester United in August 2019. He changed his diet, lost weight and gained form as he scored 64 goals in 95 games in all competitions over two years. The 29-year-old's 24 league goals helped Inter clinch their first Serie A title in 11 years in 2020-21, ensuring he became a firm fan favourite. ($1 = 0.8241 pounds)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

