On this day: Rohit Sharma smashed his 3rd ton of World Cup 2019

Three years ago on this day, India batter Rohit Sharma smashed his third century of the 2019 ODI World Cup. While chasing a mammoth target of 338 runs against England, Rohit scored 102 runs off 109 balls, which included 15 fours. Unfortunately, Team India ended up on the losing side by 31 runs.

Apart from this, the batter also smashed four more tons in the same tournament and became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit not only broke former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara's record of most centuries in an ODI World Cup but also equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's tally of most tons scored in World Cup history.

With 648 runs under his belt, Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches. He scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Coming to the clash against England, India was chasing a huge target of 338 runs after Jonny Bairstow smashed 111 runs in 109 balls. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India as he scalped five wickets.

Later in the second innings, the Men in Blue fell short by 31 runs, even after Rohit smashed a ton. For England, Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes scalped three and two wickets, respectively. (ANI)

