Left Menu

Rugby-Gilchrist to captain Scotland against Argentina

Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps 12. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 31 caps 9. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby 53 caps 5. Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby - 1 cap 8.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:15 IST
Rugby-Gilchrist to captain Scotland against Argentina

Grant Gilchrist will captain Scotland for the first time in four years while Luke Crosbie will make his first start for the country in the first test against Argentina at San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday. Centre Mark Bennett will make his first start since 2016 having forced his way back into the Scotland setup after last month being named as Edinburgh's Player of the Season.

British & Irish Lion Duhan van der Merwe returns on the wing after being suspended for the last two games of the Six Nations, where Scotland beat Italy away but then lost in Ireland. Scotland did not take Stuart Hogg or Finn Russell on tour -- electing to rest their two key backs -- and Adam Hastings withdrew because of injury before their departure for South America, so Blair Kinghorn will be employed at stand off, partnering with Ali Price.

Rory Hutchinson starts at fullback, with his last appearance coming in 2020 when he came off the bench against Italy. After missing the majority of the Six Nations, having picked up an injury against England, Lions prop Rory Sutherland is named on the bench.

Team: 15. Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints - 5 caps 14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 27 caps 13. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps 12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 24 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 16 caps 10. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 31 caps 9. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 51 caps 1. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 9 caps 2. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 25 caps 3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 47 caps 4. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby 53 caps 5. Jonny Gray - Exeter Chiefs - 67 caps 6. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 18 caps 7. Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby - 1 cap 8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps Replacements 16. Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks - 2 caps 17. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 18 caps 18. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 1 cap 19. Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 20 caps 20. Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors - 4 caps 21. Ben White - London Irish - 4 caps 22. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap 23. Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 5 caps (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022