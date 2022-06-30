Rugby-Gilchrist to captain Scotland against Argentina

Grant Gilchrist will captain Scotland for the first time in four years while Luke Crosbie will make his first start for the country in the first test against Argentina at San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday. Centre Mark Bennett will make his first start since 2016 having forced his way back into the Scotland setup after last month being named as Edinburgh's Player of the Season.

British & Irish Lion Duhan van der Merwe returns on the wing after being suspended for the last two games of the Six Nations, where Scotland beat Italy away but then lost in Ireland. Scotland did not take Stuart Hogg or Finn Russell on tour -- electing to rest their two key backs -- and Adam Hastings withdrew because of injury before their departure for South America, so Blair Kinghorn will be employed at stand off, partnering with Ali Price.

Rory Hutchinson starts at fullback, with his last appearance coming in 2020 when he came off the bench against Italy. After missing the majority of the Six Nations, having picked up an injury against England, Lions prop Rory Sutherland is named on the bench.

Team: 15. Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints - 5 caps 14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 27 caps 13. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps 12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 24 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 16 caps 10. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 31 caps 9. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 51 caps 1. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 9 caps 2. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 25 caps 3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 47 caps 4. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby 53 caps 5. Jonny Gray - Exeter Chiefs - 67 caps 6. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 18 caps 7. Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby - 1 cap 8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps Replacements 16. Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks - 2 caps 17. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 18 caps 18. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 1 cap 19. Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 20 caps 20. Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors - 4 caps 21. Ben White - London Irish - 4 caps 22. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap 23. Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 5 caps (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

