We are going to carry on playing more attacking cricket: Ben Stokes ahead of Egbaston Test

Ahead of their fifth and final Test against India, England captain Ben Stokes said that the side is going to carry on playing more attacking cricket. The fifth and final Test against India will take place from July 1 onwards.

"We are going to carry on playing more attacking cricket. We just beat the best team in the world, New Zealand by 3-0 but India is a different opposition. But we are going to play the same way," said Stokes in a press conference. The skipper admitted that they want the people to enjoy watch the team play.

"We know that we need to win this game to level the series. We want to win every game that we play," he added. Stokes admitted that the way former captain Virat Kohli led Team India was pretty amazing.

The English captain said that pacer James Anderson will play the final Test. The pacer had missed the final Test against New Zealand at Headingley due to an ankle niggle. He also said that wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes has not recovered from his injury and Sam Billings will play instead of him. "Zak Crawley is still in plans," he added.

Zak Crawley had a terrible home series against England. In six innings, he could score only 87 runs at an average of 14.50. His best individual score was 43. The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

India leads the series 2-1. England Men's Test squad versus India: Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), and Joe Root (Yorkshire).

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Mayank Agarwal. (ANI)

