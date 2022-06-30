Tennis-Tsitsipas steams into third round to set up Nick Kyrgios clash
Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas romped into the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday with an accomplished 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian Jordan Thompson under the new roof on Court One. The 23-year-old Greek displayed none of the jitters that lost him a set against qualifier Alexander Ritschard in the first round on Tuesday, breaking Thompson's serve twice in each of the first two sets and winning the match when the Australian put a forehand long after a tight rally.
Thompson, 28, and ranked 76 in the world has never beaten a top-10 player at a Grand Slam tournament and was upset when the umpire overruled a line call, earning his opponent a break point in the seventh game of the second set. He thumped a ball in frustration when Tsitsipas took the set while the Greek, who next meets another Australian -- temperamental showman Nick Kyrgios -- kept his cool on the other side of the net.
