HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1435 BOULTER UPSETS PLISKOVA

Briton Katie Boulter came from a set down to stun 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 and advance to the third round. 1425 TSITSIPAS SEES OFF THOMPSON

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas sailed into the third round with a 6-2 6-3 7-5 win over Australia's Jordan Thompson. The Greek will take on Nick Kyrgios next. 1420 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY RYBAKINA

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu exited in the second round after going down 6-4 7-6(5) to Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina. READ MORE:

Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic Tsitsipas steams into third round to set up Nick Kyrgios clash

Don't look away, superman Fritz is in town Spaniard Bautista Agut latest to pull out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19

'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia

Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis

1305 KYRGIOS OVERPOWERS KRAJINOVIC Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic was no match for Nick Kyrgios as the Australian breezed into the third round with a 6-2 6-3 6-1 win.

1240 FRITZ EASES PAST GRAY American 11th seed Taylor Fritz produced an impressive display to knock out Briton Alastair Gray 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3.

1150 KVITOVA DOWNS BOGDAN Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her fine run on grass this season with a 6-1 7-6(5) win over Romanian Ana Bogdan to move into round three.

1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face either Petra Kvitova or Ana Bogdan.

1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon." 1000 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1435 BOULTER UPSETS PLISKOVA Briton Katie Boulter came from a set down to stun 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 and advance to the third round.

1425 TSITSIPAS SEES OFF THOMPSON World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas sailed into the third round with a 6-2 6-3 7-5 win over Australia's Jordan Thompson. The Greek will take on Nick Kyrgios next.

1420 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY RYBAKINA Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu exited in the second round after going down to 6-4 7-6(5) by Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

READ MORE: Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic

Tsitsipas steams into third round to set up Nick Kyrgios clash Don't look away, superman Fritz is in town

Spaniard Bautista Agut latest to pull out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19 'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon

Wimbledon order of play on Thursday Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams

Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war

Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis 1305 KYRGIOS OVERPOWERS KRAJINOVIC

Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic was no match for Nick Kyrgios as the Australian breezed into the third round with a 6-2 6-3 6-1 win. 1240 FRITZ EASES PAST GRAY

American 11th seed Taylor Fritz produced an impressive display to knock out Briton Alastair Gray 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3. 1150 KVITOVA DOWNS BOGDAN

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her fine run on grass this season with a 6-1 7-6(5) win over Romanian Ana Bogdan to move into round three. 1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face either Petra Kvitova or Ana Bogdan. 1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic. "Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon."

1000 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)