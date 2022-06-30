Notts Outlaws skipper Dan Christian to make final Trent Bridge appearance on Friday

Notts Outlaws skipper Dan Christian will be making his final home appearance for the side on Friday, after confirming that the ongoing season will be his last at Trent Bridge. The 39-year-old is the only man to have captained the Outlaws to T20 glory, having lifted Finals Day silverware in 2017 and 2020, and joins the likes of Clive Rice and Chris Read in leading Notts to multiple trophy victories.

Christian delivered man-of-the-match performances in the 2020 semi-final and final as the Outlaws claimed white-ball honours for the third time in four seasons, and scored the Outlaws' fastest-ever T20 ton with a 37-ball effort against Northamptonshire Steelbacks in 2018. "I have always been motivated more by winning trophies than by personal milestones, so the success we have had here over the years has been so rewarding," he said.

"It might sound cliched, but the main thing I will remember my time here for is the lifelong friendships I have made in the dressing room. It is those bonds that make the victories all the more special." "Trent Bridge has been a really loving and accommodating place over the years - both for me and, more recently, for my family as well."

"This place is well and truly home, and it will always be somewhere that I think of fondly." "For me, it is the best place to play white-ball cricket in the world, and the crowds have always been fantastic, so my focus now is on trying to contribute to a win here tomorrow night and finish the home season on a high."

The all-rounder has made 86 T20 appearances to date for Notts - more than he has for any other club worldwide - scoring 1,715 runs and taking 48 wickets. He is one of only six players - alongside fellow Outlaw Samit Patel - to have scored 5,000 runs and taken 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

Christian also made 15 List A and three First-Class appearances in Nottinghamshire colours. Mick Newell brought the Australia international to Trent Bridge for the first time in 2015, before elevating him to the role of T20 captain ahead of the 2016 season.

"It is difficult to overstate the impact Dan's had on our T20 side over the years, especially since taking over as captain," said the Director of Cricket. "We knew we were signing a player of considerable skill - and we knew that his aggressive style of cricket would see him fit in straight away - but his ability as a leader has made a huge impact on so many of his teammates.

"He is one of those players who senses when a game is there for the taking, and gave us the extra edge that turned us into a trophy-winning team after so many near misses." "We wish him all the best for the future, and we hope to welcome him back as a visitor in the years to come." (ANI)

