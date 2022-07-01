Soccer-Valverde returns to Athletic Bilbao for third stint

Ernesto Valverde will take over as head coach of Athletic Bilbao for a third time as the club's longest serving manager signed a one-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Thursday. Valverde, who last coached Barcelona and guided them to two league titles and the Copa del Rey, had been out of a job since he was sacked in January 2020.

"It's always an honour to coach Athletic," Valverde said. "This club means a lot to me. And I know what it means not just to Bilbao, but to a lot of other places around the world too. "I made the decision to return because I believe this is a challenge which is exciting and demanding enough to make it worth a go.

"The main objective is that the fans feel proud and can identify with the team. We've got a good team to work with and that's what we're going to set about doing." The 58-year-old had previously coached Athletic between 2003-2005 and 2013-2017, helping them win the Supercopa de Espana in 2015.

It was the first trophy the club -- which only selects players who are from or grew up in the Basque Country -- had won in the 21st century. Athletic finished eighth in LaLiga last season, missing out on qualification for any European competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)