England announce squad for three T20Is and ODIs against India

England and India will be squaring off for three T20Is from July 7 at Ageas Bowl and three ODIs from July 12 at Kia Oval.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:06 IST
Jos Buttler with Team England (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England Men's selection panel have named squads for the T20I and ODI series against India starting on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl. England and India will be squaring off for three T20Is from July 7 at Ageas Bowl and three ODIs from July 12 at Kia Oval.

Jos Buttler will be leading the Three Lions in the entire white-ball series against India. Currently, both the teams are squaring off for the fifth Test at Edgbaston Stadium on Friday. Rain played a spoilsport in the ongoing fifth Test between India and England, as the Jasprit Bumrah-led side ended the first session at 53/2.

At Lunch, India's score read at 53/2, with Hanuma Vihari (14*) and Virat Kohli (1*) standing unbeaten at the crease. England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

