Left Menu

Sindhu, Prannoy lose in quaterfinals of Malaysia Open 2022

Playing on court 1, Sindhu lost the match 21-13, 15-21, 13-21

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:09 IST
Sindhu, Prannoy lose in quaterfinals of Malaysia Open 2022
PV Sindhu. (Photo - BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Olympic medalist and India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Open 2022 after losing to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarterfinals of the women's singles category on Friday. Playing on court 1, Sindhu lost the match 21-13, 15-21, 13-21. Sindu got off to a good start, winning the first game but Tzu-Ying bounced back to win the next two wins.

Sindhu stormed to the quarterfinals by registering a stunning comeback win against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan on Thursday. She pulled off a stunning win 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 to reach the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy, who was the last Indian challenge left in the tournament, lost to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. Playing on court 2, Prannoy lost the match 21-18, 21-16. Christie dominated both the games.

HS Prannoy had pulled off a huge upset by beating World No. 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-Chen in straight games, 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022