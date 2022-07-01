Former Chelsea assistant Gotti to coach Serie A's Spezia
Former Chelsea assistant Luca Gotti was appointed to coach Serie A club Spezia on Friday.
Gotti, who previously coached Udinese, was given a two-year contract. He replaces Thiago Motta, who left by mutual agreement after helping Spezia avoid relegation last season.
Gotti was an assistant under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in 2018-19.
Spezia finished 16th last season, having made its Serie A debut the previous campaign.
The American-owned Ligurian club was recently cleared to resume transfer market activity by sport's highest court following an appeal against a FIFA ban. AP KHS KHS
