Left Menu

Rugby-Tompkins backs North to hit the ground running against Boks

We need to get some consistency and build towards the World Cup." Tompkins had a brief spell with Am at his English club Saracens, so knows what the Springbok brings on the pitch. "The consistency (of selection) shows how good Am and De Allende are as a pair and what they have done together is brilliant," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:07 IST
Rugby-Tompkins backs North to hit the ground running against Boks

Nick Tompkins expects battles all over the pitch when Wales face world champions South Africa at a sold out Loftus Stadium on Saturday, but one of the most fierce could be the match-up among the centres in the first of three tests this month.

Inside centre Tompkins will have yet another partner in the number 13 jersey as George North returns from more than a year on the sidelines with a knee injury. They will be up against one of the most settled, and potent, pairings in world rugby in Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende, but Tompkins believes North will have no problem hitting his stride.

"He’s been brilliant, especially in training with some of the stuff he’s been doing," Tompkins told reporters on Friday. "It looks like he’s not missed a beat. It's massively exciting to play alongside him. Hopefully he can take his chance, what he brings to the team is fantastic."

Tompkins has had a number of partners over the last few seasons of chopping and changing among the centres, but hopes now the team can settle on a first-choice selection ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France next year. "You want to build up that rapport and get to know the person, how he attacks and defends," he said.

"That has been tough, but is part and parcel of where we are (as a team) with players retiring and so on. We need to get some consistency and build towards the World Cup." Tompkins had a brief spell with Am at his English club Saracens, so knows what the Springbok brings on the pitch.

"The consistency (of selection) shows how good Am and De Allende are as a pair and what they have done together is brilliant," he said. "It’s going to be a massive test for us to contain them with their attack, but also their defence. They are pretty sharp and aggressive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022