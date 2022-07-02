WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Wimbledon day five

Top seed Novak Djokovic served a timely reminder of why he is fancied to claim a seventh Wimbledon title as he dismantled fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 to sweep into the last 16 on Friday. Djokovic, who has won one title this year, showed no signs of his early season rustiness as he won in just under two hours to set up a clash with Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, who continued his dream run by beating Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Spanish fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz also barely got out of second gear, dispatching Oscar Otte 6-3 6-1 6-2 to become the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon fourth round since 2011. The only major upset of the day saw world number five Maria Sakkari of Greece crash out in straight sets to German veteran Tatjana Maria, while Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur had little trouble seeing off France's Diane Parry 6-2 6-3.

Some of the home favourites continued to impress as British men's number one Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson both progressed without dropping a set. Angelique Kerber, the 2018 champion, wasn't so lucky as she tumbled out following a 6-4 7-5 loss to Elise Mertens.

Elsewhere, big-serving American John Isner broke the all-time aces record - going past Ivo Karlovic's tally of 13,728 - but his fearsome deliveries were not enough to derail Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner and he bowed out 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3. READ MORE:

Highlights on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1820 NORRIE CRUISES PAST JOHNSON

British number one Cameron Norrie stormed into the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over American Steve Johnson. 1745 ALCARAZ BLOWS AWAY OTTE

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since 2011 after the 19-year-old crushed 32nd seed Oscar Otte of Germany 6-3 6-1 6-2. 1735 SINNER DOWNS ISNER

Big-serving American John Isner broke the all-time aces record - beating Ivo Karlovic's mark of 13,728 - against Jannik Sinner but fell to a 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 defeat by the Italian. 1605 DJOKOVIC SAILS INTO THE FOURTH ROUND

Top seed Novak Djokovic dispatched fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 to stay on course for a seventh Wimbledon title. He takes on Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven next. 1535 MERTENS TAKES OUT KERBER

Belgian Elise Mertens recovered from 3-5 down in the second set to knock out 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 7-5. The 24th seed will face Ons Jabeur in the fourth round. 1455 SAKKARI CRASHES OUT

Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari suffered a shock 6-3 7-5 loss to unseeded Tatjana Maria. The German will face 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16. 1350 WATSON SEES OFF JUVAN

Briton Heather Watson prevailed over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6(6) 6-2 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time. 1345 JABEUR BREEZES INTO ROUND FOUR

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur produced an impressive display to brush aside unseeded Diane Parry of France 6-2 6-3. 1138 OSTAPENKO THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1 and move into the fourth round. 1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond/Christian Radnedge/Ken Ferris)

