Rugby-Last minute Ah Wong try earns Samoa win over Australia 'A'

Nigel Ah Wong's last minute try secured Samoa a 31-26 win over Australia 'A' in the opening game of the Pacific Nations Cup in Suva on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 08:40 IST
Nigel Ah Wong's last minute try secured Samoa a 31-26 win over Australia 'A' in the opening game of the Pacific Nations Cup in Suva on Saturday. Debutant Ah Wong intercepted Lalakai Foketi's attempted pass on the edge of the Australian 22-metre line in the dying seconds of the game before crossing unopposed to score his second try of the match and earn the Samoans the win.

The victory came after Samoa had led at halftime before the Australians fought back to level the scores, with James Tuttle's 76th minute try looking like it would ensure the game ended in a draw before Ah Wong's intervention. Former Wallabies winger Israel Folau will feature in the competition's second game of the day, playing for Tonga against Fiji in his first international rugby match since he was sacked by Rugby Australia three years ago.

