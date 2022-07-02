Left Menu

Wimbledon: Top seed Djokovic downs Kecmanovic; Sinner sets blockbuster Alcaraz clash

Djokovic produced another sublime all-around display to overwhelm his opponent on Centre Court.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 12:42 IST
Wimbledon: Top seed Djokovic downs Kecmanovic; Sinner sets blockbuster Alcaraz clash
Novak Djokovic (Photo: Wimbledon/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The six-time champion Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on the grass court at Wimbledon, where the top seed breezed into the fourth round after a win against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court on Friday. The Serbian, the No 1 seed, cruised to a high-class 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 third-round win against countryman Kecmanovic.

Djokovic produced another sublime all-around display to overwhelm his opponent, breaking the Kecmanovic serve six times on the way to a one-hour, 52-minute victory. The top seed will now take on Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven in the next round.

Jannik Sinner dominated his opponent John Isner in a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory. The Italian did not face a break point in his two-hour, 20-minute triumph. Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in a fourth-round Wimbledon blockbuster after a nearly flawless performance on Friday.

Friday's win made the 10th-seeded Sinner the youngest Italian in the Open Era to enter the Wimbledon fourth round. Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz wasted no time in improving his best Wimbledon campaign, sealing a spot in the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Oscar Otte.

The Spaniard set the tone on No. 1 Court by winning the first eight points of the match, then won the first five games of set two. The fifth seed saved the only break point he faced while breaking serve on six of 20 chances in a dominant victory. He has shown great progress through the rounds and has now won eight sets in a row dating back to his opening-round victory against Jan-Lennard Struff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022