Chennaiyin FC rope in Ghanaian striker Karikari

Two-time former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old will be joining the Marina Machans following an impressive outing for Nakhonratchasima Mazda in the Thai League where he scored 13 goals in 29 league matches.

Karikari was also the joint second highest goal scorer for Mazda in the Thai FA cup with four strikes from six games.

Karikari brings valuable experience to Chennaiyin's attack, having played 261 games in his 11-year long professional career with 84 goals and 13 assists to his name.

The striker has plied his trade for 12 clubs in eight top-tier leagues across the world.

He also has two Europa League goals to his name, which came against CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven in 2012.

''I cannot wait to get started with the new team,'' said Karikari, who also represented Ghana at the U-20 Africa Cup.

Karikari will be CFC's third foreign signing this summer.

Karikari has spent most of his time in the Swedish league, featuring for AIK Solna, with whom he made his professional debut at 19 in 2011.

He played 58 matches, including seven Europa League games, for them and scored 10 goals across competitions in five seasons.

Halmstads and Degerfors were the other Swedish clubs Karikari turned out for.

In 2015, Karikari made a permanent move out of Sweden and joined Turkish side, Balikesirspor.

He played 40 matches for them in two seasons, registering 12 goals and five assists. Later he turned out for clubs in countries like Norway, Qatar, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

He was part of Dinamo Tabilisi's title-winning campaign in the 2018-19 Georgian league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)