Rugby-France turn on strong second half showing to overpower Japan

A thigh tear had kept the 23-year-old out of the team for the last eight months but he reminded spectators of his class in setting up two of the five French tries, while fullback Melvyn Jaminet added 17 points from his boot.

Reuters | Aichi | Updated: 02-07-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 13:35 IST
Winger Damian Penaud scored two tries as France put together a strong second-half performance for a commanding 42-23 victory over Japan in the first test at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi on Saturday. The two countries were level at 13-13 at half-time after a sprightly first half display by the hosts but the strength and fitness of the French proved decisive in the second period in swelteringly hot and humid conditions which dictated several water breaks.

Penaud took his international try tally to 18 but it was the triumphant return of flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert after serious injury that marked the French success. A thigh tear had kept the 23-year-old out of the team for the last eight months but he reminded spectators of his class in setting up two of the five French tries, while fullback Melvyn Jaminet added 17 points from his boot.

