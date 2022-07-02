Left Menu

Cricket-India on Cummins' radar after Australia's Galle win

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 02-07-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 14:35 IST
Cricket-India on Cummins' radar after Australia's Galle win
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia are on the cusp of a series victory in Sri Lanka and captain Pat Cummins believes the exposure to sub-continental conditions augurs well for their next big target of winning a test series in India next year. Cummins, soon after the team's Ashes victory against England, had announced that Australia must succeed in Asia if they were to become the top test side in the true sense of the term.

His team responded by triumphing in Pakistan before landing in Sri Lanka where they won the opening test by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After mastering the lifeless tracks in Pakistan, Australia proved they have what it takes to succeed on Sri Lanka's sharp-turning surfaces.

Cummins expects the experience to come in handy when Australia play India in February-March. "We've had Marnus (Labuschagne), Travis Head, Cam Green, Alex Carey (who all) haven't played test matches in conditions that have spun this much," he said of his batters.

"We have a big series next year in India, so this can really help develop and fast track our batters...if you want to be the number one test team in the world you’ve got to be winning overseas." It is not just the batters who will learn valuable lessons before facing India.

"(Mitchell) Swepson hasn’t played on wickets like this as well, so absolutely you learn so much from these tours," Cummins said of the leg-spinner who made his test debut in Pakistan and claimed five wickets in Galle. "Fortunately, we'll be learning at the same time as having a win. It's part of the environment that we are trying to create," Cummins added.

Australia need a draw in the second test, also in Galle from Friday, to register consecutive test series wins abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022