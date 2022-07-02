Dangmei signs for Uzbek Super League club

Star forward Dangmei Grace on Saturday became the third Indian footballer to get a professional contract with a foreign club, with her transfer to Uzbekistan Super League club FC Nasaf in their ongoing season.

''She will represent FC Nasaf next season. We wish her all the best! See you soon in Uzbekistan,'' her her former club Gokulam Kerala posted on Twitter.

The Uzbekistan Super League, which commenced in June will continue till December 15, Nasaf FC has communicated in a letter to the Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

''She will be playing in the three tournaments -- Women's League, Uzbekistan Cup (knock-out tournament), and Uzbekistan Super Cup during her stint,'' club's general director A Yusupov wrote.

The Uzbek club was founded in 1986.

''The league will give her a lot of International experience and help in her footballing development and career.'' Hailing from a family of farmers, the nimble-footed winger from a small village of Dimdailong in Manipur is feared for her electric pace, and exceptional dribbling skills.

Adjudged the 'AIFF Emerging Player of the Year' in 2019, the 26-year-old shone with a brace against Indonesia in the Olympic Qualifier Round 2 match.

Having started her IWL career with the Imphal-based KRYPHSA FC and then won the tournament with Sethu FC, Dangmei joined Gokulam Kerala.

She caught international attention in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 where she was particularly impressive against Bunyodkar.

