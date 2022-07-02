Left Menu

Soccer-Inter complete Mkhitaryan signing

The 33-year-old, who has also played for German's Borussia Dortmund and English teams Manchester United and Arsenal, excelled for Roma last season, but could not agree a contract extension. Inter did not provide details of Mkhitaryan's contract but media reports said he had signed a two-year deal.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:34 IST
Soccer-Inter complete Mkhitaryan signing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan have signed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan following his departure from fellow Italian side AS Roma, the Serie A team said on Saturday. The 33-year-old, who has also played for German's Borussia Dortmund and English teams Manchester United and Arsenal, excelled for Roma last season, but could not agree a contract extension.

Inter did not provide details of Mkhitaryan's contract but media reports said he had signed a two-year deal. Mkhitaryan's arrival followed those of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea and Albania midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli.

Inter have also been linked with a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The 2021 Italian champions finished second behind AC Milan last season.

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022