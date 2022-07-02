Left Menu

Soccer-Forest sign Henderson on loan from Manchester United

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a season-long loan, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Saturday. Forest, who beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship playoff final to seal their return to the Premier League, begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6.

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a season-long loan, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Saturday. United academy graduate Henderson made three appearances in all competitions last season and was unable to displace Spaniard David de Gea as first-choice goalkeeper at the Old Trafford club.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining such a fantastic club with an amazing set of fans and a wonderful history," Henderson said in a statement. "I want to thank the manager and owners at Nottingham Forest for the great opportunity to play for this club in their first season back in the Premier League."

Henderson is Forest's second signing of the close season after Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi joined for a club-record fee last month. Forest, who beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship playoff final to seal their return to the Premier League, begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6.

