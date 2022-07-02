HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six
Highlights on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT): 1058 TAN THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND
French debutant Harmony Tan continued her impressive run at Wimbledon by outclassing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 to reach the fourth round. READ MORE:
Wimbledon order of play on Saturday Djokovic schools Kecmanovic to reach the last 16 again
Britain's Norrie reaches Wimbledon fourth round for first time Lure of Wimbledon grass courts too much for Venus to resist
Alcaraz set for more favorable stats after making the fourth Sinner tames Isner to set up a clash with fellow young gun Alcaraz
Maria stuns fifth seed Sakkari to make the first major fourth round Tiafoe steals the show in Bublik circus act
Briton Watson makes a fourth-round at 43rd attempt 1006 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).
