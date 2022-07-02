Left Menu

Rain halts play in fifth Test between India and England

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Rain stopped play on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston here on Saturday.

England dismissed India for 416 in their first innings and then reached 16 for one in three overs, when the heavens opened up, interrupting the proceedings.

Alex Lees (6) was the England batter to be dismissed.

England still trail India by 400 runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60) England 1st innings: 16 for 1 in 3 overs (Zak Crawley batting 7; Jasprit Bumrah 1/11).

