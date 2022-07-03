HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT): 1948 NADAL CRUISES INTO ROUND FOUR

Twice champion Rafa Nadal eased past Italian 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-1 6-2 6-4 in just over two hours on Centre Court. The Spaniard takes on Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp next. 1718 BADOSA SINKS KVITOVA

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa knocked out twice champion Petra Kvitova 7-5 7-6(4) to set up a last-16 clash with former world number one Simona Halep. READ MORE:

1633 CORNET UPSETS SWIATEK, SNAPS WINNING STREAK Unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet stunned world number one Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-2 to end the Polish player's 37-match winning streak and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

1547 FRITZ WINS, FOUR AMERICAN MEN IN LAST 16 Taylor Fritz beat Alex Molcan 6-4 6-1 7-6(3) to ensure there will be four American men in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1999. The 11th seed joined Tommy Paul, Brandon Nakashima and Frances Tiafoe in the last 16.

1522 HALEP TOO GOOD FOR FRECH Former world number one Simona Halep, the 2019 champion, made short work of Poland's Magdalena Frech with a 6-4 6-1 win in 66 minutes. Up next for the Romanian is fourth seed Paula Badosa.

1450 ANISIMOVA ENDS GAUFF CHALLENGE Amanda Anisimova battled back after losing a tight opening set to down Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 for a WTA Tour-leading 13th three-set victory this year.

"It's my first time playing on Centre Court and it's the most special day of my career," Anisimova said. 1433 DE MINAUR DOWNS BROADY, NAKASHIMA WINS

Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur beat Briton Liam Broady 6-3 6-4 7-5 to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He joined American Brandon Nakashima who powered past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4 6-4 6-1. Earlier, Cristian Garin defeated Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-3 1-6 6-4 and Botic van de Zandschulp overcame Richard Gasquet 7-5 2-6 7-6(7) 6-1.

1214 TOMLJANOVIC BATTLES PAST KREJCIKOVA Last year's quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic rallied from a set down to complete a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory over 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

1058 TAN THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND French debutant Harmony Tan continued her impressive run at Wimbledon by outclassing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

1006 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

