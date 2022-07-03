Left Menu

Tennis-Fired up Nadal douses Sonego's challenge to reach fourth round

An irritated Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a rare calendar Grand Slam gathered momentum on Saturday as he took it upon himself to reprimand Lorenzo Sonego before condemning the Italian to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat in the Wimbledon third round. The second seed had dropped a set in each of his previous two matches at the grasscourt major but on day six he appeared to be on a mission to get the match done and dusted before darkness set in.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 01:42 IST
The second seed had dropped a set in each of his previous two matches at the grasscourt major but on day six he appeared to be on a mission to get the match done and dusted before darkness set in.

The second seed had dropped a set in each of his previous two matches at the grasscourt major but on day six he appeared to be on a mission to get the match done and dusted before darkness set in. But when Sonego convinced officials to close the roof so that the floodlights could be turned on with the second seed leading 4-2 in the third set, Nadal did not appear happy with the decision as it meant his victory charge would be held up by at least 10 minutes.

Upon resumption, the Italian riled the Spaniard by roaring in the middle of a rally after hitting a spectacular shot. Nadal ended up dropping his serve for the first time in the match and, like a stern headmaster, he beckoned Sonego to the net and gave him an earful about the etiquette of tennis.

That exchange only served to fire up Nadal further and he won the next two games to reach Wimbledon's round of 16 for the 10th time.

