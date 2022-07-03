Left Menu

Rugby-Watson to make Scotland return in second Argentina test

Scotland will have flanker Hamish Watson available for the second test against Argentina after he missed Saturday’s 25-18 defeat in San Salvador de Jujuy, coach Gregor Townsend said. "We had some really good moments in defence," coach Gregor Townsend said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:42 IST
Rugby-Watson to make Scotland return in second Argentina test
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Scotland will have flanker Hamish Watson available for the second test against Argentina after he missed Saturday's 25-18 defeat in San Salvador de Jujuy, coach Gregor Townsend said. Watson, a British & Irish Lions tourist last year, had to miss the first test because of a chest/shoulder injury.

He was one of four high-profile players absent with captain Stuart Hogg, standoff Finn Russell and tough tackling centre Chris Harris left at home. "We had some really good moments in defence," coach Gregor Townsend said. "Our workrate, which we pride ourselves on, getting back from linebreaks, was outstanding at times. We went through a few defensive sets which were impressive.

"But there were errors and we will look at ourselves in that, but also the good play of Argentina. They moved the ball very quickly and defence is built on an ability to make your tackles and slow down the ball so you can get quicker. "On a couple of occasions, they produced quick ball and just managed to have more numbers than we had in defence," Townsend added.

Scotland fought back from 18-3 down at the break to 18-18, which pleased stand-in captain Grant Gilchrist. "We were below our best in that first half," he said. "We had a few good defensive sets and hung in there but we didn't control territory and possession and we were under the cosh for most of the first half.

"We showed what we can do at the start of the second half. At 18-18 I felt the momentum was with us. It's a game we should have won from that point." The second test in Salta is on Saturday with the third and last on July 16 at Santiago del Estero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022