Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday wishes to Harbhajan Singh

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to extend wishes to former spinner Harbhajan Singh, who turned 42 on Sunday. "Wish you a very happy birthday Bhajji. Janamdin pe dher saari shubkamnayein aur Bhangra chalte rehna chahiye!," tweeted Tendulkar.

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer also extended his wishes to spin legend online. "Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh. Have a fabulous year ahead full of smiles and success," tweeted Jaffer.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel also took to social media to extend birthday wishes to his former teammate. "Happy birthday Paaji! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead @harbhajan_singh," he tweeted.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also tweeted, "Aapka sath or laughter sath hi chalte hai. Have a great year ahead with lots of happiness Bhajju paa. Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh#birthday." In December last year, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 42-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue. He has 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side. Harbhajan retired after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick. (ANI)

