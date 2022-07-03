Eng vs Ind, 5th Test: Pacers help visitors extend their 1st innings lead to 169 (Tea, Day-3)

Indian pacers once again excelled as they bowled out England to 284 and the pair of Cheteshwat Pujara and Hanuma Vihari ensured that India took a healthy first innings lead of 169 with 9 wickets in hand. Resuming the post-lunch session of Day 3 at 200/6, Jonny Bairstow went on to score his third consecutive century in three Test matches and it took him just 119 deliveries to get there. The 92-run partnership between Bairstow and Sam Billings came to an end as Mohammed Shami dismissed centurion Bairstow for 106 caught by Virat Kohli in the first slip as England lost their seventh wicket for 241.

In the next over Mohammed Siraj struck for the second time in the match dismissing Stuart Broad for 1 caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as England lost their eighth wicket for 248. Sam Billings and Mathew Potts took England's total beyond the 250-run mark and the English wicket-keeper batter started to bat aggressively as he was batting with the tailenders.

Billings though got out to Siraj as he played on an incoming delivery for 36 and the hosts lost their ninth wicket for 267. Matthew Potts swung his bat around to score 19 off 18 balls hitting three fours and one six to reduce the deficit. He was finally dismissed by Siraj caught by Shreyas Iyer as England were bowled out for 284 runs. Jasprit Bumrah-led India took a 132-run lead in the first innings.

With a lead of 132, England desperately needed a breakthrough and James Anderson started with four slip fielders. Anderson got hit for a boundary by Shubman Gill in the second ball of his opening over but made a comeback in the next one to dismiss him for 4 caught in the second slip by Zak Crawley. After that Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari batted sensibly and took India's first innings lead beyond the 150-run mark. The Pujara-Vihari duo ensured that there were no further damage till Tea as India were 37 for 1 extending their first innings lead to 169.

Resuming Day 3 at 84/5, Bairstow and Stokes anchored the innings with some fantastic shots. The duo stitched a 50-run partnership and thrashed Indian bowlers at every corner of the ground. Bairstow brought up his 24th Test half-century in 81 balls and gave England a strong hand. India finally got a breakthrough in the 38th over, after Shardul Thakur dismissed Stokes, who departed with 25 runs in account and left the team's total at 149/6.

Billings came to the crease and joined hands with Bairstow. They also stitched a 50-run partnership in just mere 48 balls. The duo took England's score to 200/6 before rain forced an early lunch. Brief scores: England 284/10 (Jonny Bairstow 91*, Joe Root 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3/55) vs India 416/10 and 37/1 (Cheteshwar Pujara 17*, Hanuma Vihari 10*; James Anderson 1/15). (ANI)

