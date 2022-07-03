Left Menu

India 125/3 at stumps on Day 3

Brief scores India 1st innings 416 and 1253 in 45 overs Cheteshwar Pujara 50 batting, Rishabh Pant 30 batting England 1st innings 284 all out in 61.3 overs Jonny Bairstow 106 Jasprit Bumrah 368, Mohammed Siraj 466.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:42 IST
India 125/3 at stumps on Day 3
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India were 125 for three at stumps against England on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Sunday. Having taken a first-innings lead of 132 runs, the visitors have extended their overall lead to 257 with seven wickets remaining in their second innings. At close of play, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were batting on 50 and 30 respectively.

India bowled out England for 284 in their first innings.

Jonny Bairstow was the most successful batter for England as he smashed 106 off 140 balls. He added 66 with skipper Ben Stokes (25) before forging a 92-run partnership with Sam Billings (36).

The Indians' made 416 all out in their first innings.

England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Bairstow (12) and Ben Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease. Brief scores: India 1st innings: 416 and 125/3 in 45 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 50 batting, Rishabh Pant 30 batting) England 1st innings: 284 all out in 61.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 106; Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, Mohammed Siraj 4/66).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022